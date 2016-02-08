(Repeats to attach to the alerts)

NEW DELHI Feb 8 The Indian government on Monday forecast annual economic growth to accelerate to 7.6 percent in the fiscal year ending in March 2016 after Asia's third-largest economy grew 7.3 percent in the quarter to end-December.

The latest full-year estimate compares with a revised 7.2 percent growth a year earlier. The GDP growth in the December quarter was in line with the forecast of economists in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)