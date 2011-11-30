NEW DELHI Nov 30 India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier, in line with expectations, government data showed on Wednesday.

It was the slowest rate of growth in more than two years.

The manufacturing sector grew an annual 2.7 percent during the July-September quarter, the second quarter of the current financial year to end-March 2012, while farm output rose an annual 3.2 percent, the data showed. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)