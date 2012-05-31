* Economy expands just 5.3 percent in January-March
* Sparks alarm, marks dramatic slide in economy's fortunes
* Government faces calls for action
(Updates with govt announcing plans to trim spending, protests)
By Manoj Kumar and Ross Colvin
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's economic growth
slumped to its lowest level in nine years in the first three
months of 2012, marking a dramatic slide in the fortunes of a
country whose economy boasted nearly double-digit growth before
the global recession.
"Urgent and bold steps are immediately needed to prevent the
economy from descending into a full blown crisis. This must be
averted at all costs," said Rajiv Kumar, secretary-general of
the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
The economy grew 5.3 percent in the last quarter from a
year earlier, a sharp slowdown from 9.2 percent growth in the
last quarter of the previous year, government data showed. The
figures were the latest confirmation that the slowdown of Asia's
third-biggest economy is deepening.
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee blamed the weak data on
the poor performance of the manufacturing sector, which shrank
0.3 percent from a year earlier, and promised to take "all
necessary steps" to trim the country's ballooning budget and
current account deficits, which are a major drag on growth.
The data was released as the rupee plunged to yet another
record low. Adding to a sense of crisis, a general strike called
by opposition parties to protest a steep petrol price hike shut
down government offices and shops and stalled trains and buses
in some of the country's 28 states.
The poor growth figures will add to mounting pressure on
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's government to act more
decisively and with greater speed to arrest the economy's slide.
"This is definitely a very important signal for the
government - this is a make or break situation for India and the
government has to step on the panic button," said Rupa Rege
Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda in Mumbai.
"If the government doesn't step in now, India's sovereign
ratings may be jeopardised."
The government later announced steps to curb spending,
including some cuts to discretionary expenditure, restrictions
on foreign travel and the creation of new government posts. It
did not spell out how much the measures would actually save and
some economists saw the move as largely a symbolic gesture.
The government largely blames factors beyond its control,
such as the euro zone debt crisis, for its economic woes. But
many economists and investors say weak leadership and muddled
policies have failed to curb government spending and alienated
many foreign investors.
Slowing corporate investment, stubbornly high inflation and
high fiscal and trade deficits have led to comparisons with
India's 1991 balance of payments crisis, a watershed moment in
the country's history that led Singh, then finance minister, to
drive through transformational economic reforms.
Critics of Singh's fractious Congress party-led coalition
government say it needs a crisis to break the policy paralysis
that has stalled major reforms, such as allowing foreign
supermarkets into the retail sector and reducing costly fuel,
food and fertiliser subsidies.
But Thursday's nationwide strike called by opposition
parties to protest the petrol price hike underscored the
difficulty the government faces in pushing through unpopular
economic reforms. The petrol price was increased last week after
a six-month freeze.
The strike forced businesses, public transport, government
offices and colleges to shut down in parts of the country.
Mumbai, India's financial capital, appeared hardest hit. The
usually bustling city looked deserted as people stayed at home
and many shops remained closed.
Protesters in some states pelted buses with stones and set
others on fire. Police made hundreds of arrests. Most of the
country's jewellery shops and major wholesale markets did not
open.
The 5.3 percent growth rate was much weaker than expected and
was even below the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll that had
produced a median of 6.1 percent from predictions ranging
between 5.5 percent and 7.3 percent.
Quarterly expansion was last lower in the January-March
quarter of 2003 at 3.6 percent, Thomson Reuters data showed.
SLOWDOWN BOTTOMED OUT?
The GDP data showed that the manufacturing sector shrank 0.3
percent compared with a year earlier. The farm sector grew just
1.7 percent.
Gross domestic product rose 6.5 percent in the fiscal year
to the end of March 2012, the lowest growth rate since 4.0
percent in 2002/03 and a sharp slowdown from the previous year's
8.4 percent.
In the three years before the global financial crisis,
India's economy was roaring with growth of well above 9 percent,
fuelling ambitions to challenge China as the world's top
emerging economy.
Indian benchmark 10-year government bond yields
dropped 16 basis points as investors started to
price in an interest rate cut to help the economy. India's main
stock index was down about 0.6 percent.
Standard & Poor's cut India's credit rating outlook in April
to negative from stable, worried by India's fiscal and current
account deficits. The decision jeopardises India's long-term
rating of BBB-, the lowest investment grade rating.
Mukherjee said on Thursday most of the factors that had led
to India's growth slowdown had "bottomed out".
Private economists have cut growth forecasts to between 6
percent and 6.5 percent for the current fiscal year to March
2013. The government forecasts close to 7.5 percent.
The rupee fell on Thursday to a record low beyond 56.50 per
dollar. Its slide of 14 percent from its 2012 high adds to
inflation concerns in the country and raises the cost of
imports.
