NEW DELHI Feb 7 India's gross domestic
product (GDP) is estimated to grow an annual 6.9 percent in the
2011/12 fiscal year, a government statement said on
Tuesday, citing provisional estimates.
India's farm output is expected to grow 2.5 percent, while
manufacturing sector is seen growing an estimated 3.9 percent in
the current fiscal year that ends in March.
India's economy grew at 8.4 percent each in the previous two
fiscal years, revised data from the government showed.
