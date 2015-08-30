NEW DELHI Aug 31 For investors worried about
the health of emerging economies, India's gross domestic product
data for April-June should supply some cheer on Monday - the
country is expected to remain the fastest growing major economy
for a second straight quarter.
The median estimate from a Reuters poll of economists put
GDP annual growth at 7.4 percent in the quarter,
just below 7.5 percent in January-March.
If the number is that high, it will be a boost for Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, whose image as the country's economic
saviour has taken a beating after his struggle to pass his
legislative agenda.
But doubts persist over India's new way of calculating GDP,
introduced early this year, even though the method gained an
endorsement from the World Bank's chief economist. With the
change method, India's growth topped that of China in the first
quarter this year.
Still, India's robust headline growth does not square with
the not-so-rosy ground reality.
"Growth momentum has improved in the last two years," said
Kaushik Das, an economist with Deutsche Bank. "But the pace of
recovery has been frustratingly slow."
Monday's data is expected to fuel hopes in New Delhi of
taking the baton of global growth as China's economic slowdown
deepens.
NEW INVESTMENT COMMITMENTS
However, with an economy only one-fifth the size of China's,
India is in no position to support the global economy as its
northern neighbour has.
Blessed with a huge domestic market and a large cheap
workforce, Asia's third-largest economy has an opportunity to
get more investment.
Lured by its prospects, iPhone maker Foxconn this
month announced a $5 billion investment in India.
The announcement came days after Sony Corp. shipped
its first made-in-India television sets, and General Motors
unveiled a plan to spend $1 billion to expand its main
plant.
"It is India's moment," Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha
said.
But very few believe it can seize the moment without making
land, labour, bank and tax reforms.
Modi swept to power in last year's general election on a
promise of speedier growth creating millions of manufacturing
jobs.
But just 15 months after that electoral triumph,
disenchantment has set in. Businesses are getting restless with
slow progress in removing the hurdles that have stymied growth.
PARLIAMENTARY PARALYSIS
Political acrimony, meanwhile, has left parliament
paralysed. The last session ended without passage of a single
reform legislation.
Shilan Shah, India economist at Capital Economics, described
the washout session as a "missed opportunity".
Yet India is on mend. Robust growth in indirect tax receipts
points to a nascent revival in manufacturing sector. Foreign
direct investments are up 30 percent from a year earlier.
However, the improvement in the economy is in large measure
due to a crash in global commodity prices, which has cooled
inflation and helped narrow the fiscal and current account
deficits.
Sure, urban consumption demand is picking up, but rural
consumers remain glum. With capacity utilisation rates showing
no signs of improvement, firms are not in a hurry to invest in
new plants and machinery.
Festering problem of bad loans, meanwhile, has impeded
credit flow and delayed full transmission of interest rate cuts.
The Reserve Bank of India has cut the policy repo rate by 75
basis points since January, but banks, in response, have lowered
lending rates by just 30 basis points.
"Key structural reforms remain crucial for a sustained
pickup in economic growth," analysts at Yes Bank said in a note.
