NEW DELHI, Sept 25 The Indian economy is likely to grow 5.5-6.5 percent in the current fiscal year ending in March 2013, Raghuram Rajan, India's chief economic adviser, told NDTV Profit television channel on Tuesday.

An 8-9 percent growth rate is still a few years away as slowing investments will lead to a much slower-than-expected growth revival, Rajan said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky, editing by Ross Colvin)