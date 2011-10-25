Oct 25 India's central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday for the 13th time since early 2010 but gave a strong signal it may be finished with its current tightening cycle as growth slows and it expects high inflation to ease starting in December.

The Reserve Bank of India raised its policy lending rate, the repo rate, by 25 basis points to 8.5 percent, in line with expectations in a Reuters poll last week.

Following are highlights from the monetary policy statement:

POLICY MEASURES:

* Repo rate raised by 25 bps to 8.50 percent.

* Reverse repo rate rises to 7.50 percent.

* Cash reserve ratio retained at 6 percent.

PROJECTIONS:

* Revises down its growth forecast for the current fiscal

year ending in March to 7.6 percent from 8 percent with

downward bias.

* Retains end-March WPI inflation forecast at 7 percent.

* Retains FY12 money supply growth projection at 15.5

percent.

* Keeps 2011/12 credit growth projection at 18 percent.

POLICY STANCE:

* Maintain an interest rate environment to contain inflation

and anchor inflation expectations.

* Stimulate investment activity to support raising the trend

growth.

* Manage liquidity to ensure that it remains in moderate

deficit, consistent with effective monetary transmission.

INFLATION, GROWTH:

* Medium-term inflation risks in the economy "high".

* Necessary to persist with anti-inflationary stance even as

impact of past monetary actions unfolds.

* As inflation begins to decline, opportunity emerges for

policy stance to consider growth risks.

* Changing policy stance when inflation high entails risk to

credibility of RBI's commitment to low, stable inflation.

* Food inflation likely to remain under pressure.

* Signs of demand moderation evident, although impact being

felt more on investment side.

* Elevated inflationary pressures expected to ease from

December 2011, though uncertainties remain. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)