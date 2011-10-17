NEW DELHI Oct 17 India is on track to achieve growth of up to 9 percent in the medium-to-long term and should invest in quality infrastructure to keep up momentum in the economy, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said in a statement on Monday.

"In the medium-to-long term, India remains firmly on a high GDP growth path of 8.5-9 percent, Mukherjee said in the statement, released at the India-ADB conference in New Delhi.

Growth has slowed this year in Asia's third largest economy, thanks to high inflation, a tight monetary policy and headwinds from economic problems in the United States and the euro zone. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing By Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)