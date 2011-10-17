By Manoj Kumar
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Oct 17 India is on track to achieve
growth of up to 9 percent in the medium-to-long term and should
invest in quality infrastructure to keep up momentum in the
economy, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said in a statement
on Monday.
"In the medium-to-long term, India remains firmly on a high
GDP growth path of 8.5-9 percent, Mukherjee said in the
statement, released at the India-ADB conference in New Delhi.
Growth has slowed this year in Asia's third largest economy,
thanks to high inflation, a tight monetary policy and headwinds
from economic problems in the United States and the euro zone.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing By Frank Jack Daniel;
editing by Malini Menon)