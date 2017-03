NEW DELHI, April 23 India's economy is expected to grow 6.4 percent in the new financial year that began on April 1, the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council said in a report on Tuesday.

The panel said the economy probably grew 5 percent in the fiscal year 2012/13, its slowest pace in a decade. Both numbers are broadly in line with earlier government forecasts. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)