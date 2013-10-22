BRIEF-Poly Property Group posts contracted sales of about RMB5.7 billion for two months ended Feb 2017
* Contracted sales of approximately RMB5.7 billion two months ended 28 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Oct 22 The rise in bad loans at Indian banks is "unacceptable," the finance minister said, adding he expects their non-performing assets (NPAs) to come down when the pace of economic growth picks up.
Indian state-run banks' credit growth has been "satisfactory" and is expected to remain so for the rest of the fiscal year, while housing loans have shown a "very healthy" growth, P. Chidambaram told reporters on Tuesday.
A slowing economy has adversely affected the demand for credit and led to a rise in bad loans at Indian banks. Net NPAs to net advances ratio of state-run lenders slipped to 1.8 percent at end-March 2013 from 1.5 percent a year earlier.
Rising bad loans have made banks more wary in lending, impeding the supply of domestic credit. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon and Anand Basu)
* Contracted sales of approximately RMB5.7 billion two months ended 28 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says provides banking guarantees for over 1.3 billion roubles ($22.00 million) for Synergy unit, Bastion
March 10 Indian shares ended steady on Friday, posting small weekly gains, as investors anxiously await the results of state elections, which could boost Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chances of winning the 2019 general election.