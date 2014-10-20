NEW DELHI Oct 20 The Indian government is
meeting bankers on Monday to discuss a planned share sale in
state-run ONGC as it deems the time is right to sell
stakes in oil firms following freeing up of diesel pricing, a
senior finance ministry official said.
New Delhi on Saturday lifted diesel price controls and
raised the cost of natural gas, giving market forces greater
sway as it seeks to attract energy investment, boost competition
and cut subsidy costs.
The official, who declined to named, also told reporters the
government is looking to push a bill that intends to raise
foreign investment limit in the insurance sector in the next
session of parliament.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)