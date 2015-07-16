NEW DELHI, July 16 India has clubbed together different categories of foreign investment in Indian companies, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Thursday, effectively giving equal treatment to foreign capital entering Asia's third largest economy.

"One of the most important decisions in relation to the investment is the introduction of composite caps for simplification of foreign direct investments," Jaitley told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

He added that foreign direct investment, foreign portfolio investment and investments by non-resident Indians would be "clubbed together under a composite cap". (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Douglas Busvine)