NEW DELHI, Sept 17 The Indian government is aiming for an 8-10 percent annual economic growth through supply-side measures to increase the capacity of Asia's third-largest economy rather than risk higher inflation by stimulating demand, the junior finance minister said.

Jayant Sinha, a former McKinsey consultant, said on Thursday that the government had ramped up public investment by 40 percent this year, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push to modernise road and railways. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)