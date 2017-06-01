BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
NEW DELHI, June 1 Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley played down the impact on economic growth of the government's decision last November to scrap most of the cash in circulation, saying the annual rate of growth was "very reasonable".
Jaitley also told a news briefing on Thursday that resolving the issue of non-performing assets weighing down banks' balance sheets was a major challenge. (Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show