NEW DELHI Nov 11 India's economy could
grow between 7.6 and 8 percent in the fiscal year to March 2012,
Deputy Chairman of India's Planning Commission Montek Singh
Ahluwalia said on Friday, adding that he was concerned about a
recent growth slowdown.
Global weakness is exacerbating the slowdown in Asia's
third-largest economy that grew at 8.5 percent in the last
fiscal year but could expand by as little as 7.2 percent in the
current fiscal year, according to some forecasts.
India's industrial output grew a much
slower-than-expected 1.9 percent in September from a year
earlier, government data showed on Friday.
