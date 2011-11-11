NEW DELHI Nov 11 India's economy could grow between 7.6 and 8 percent in the fiscal year to March 2012, Deputy Chairman of India's Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia said on Friday, adding that he was concerned about a recent growth slowdown.

Global weakness is exacerbating the slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy that grew at 8.5 percent in the last fiscal year but could expand by as little as 7.2 percent in the current fiscal year, according to some forecasts.

India's industrial output grew a much slower-than-expected 1.9 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. (Reporting by Matthias Williams; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)