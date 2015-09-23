NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India's Economic Affairs
Secretary Shaktikanta Das said the government was in discussions
with the Reserve Bank of India to ease some of the rules for
external commercial borrowings, adding the central bank would
issue a draft paper "soon."
Das, who took over his current post earlier this month, did
not provide specifics on which ECB rules would be eased, during
a speech to an investor summit in Delhi.
He added the government was also discussing ways to loosen
sectoral caps for foreign direct investment, while saying it was
looking for ways to resolve issues facing electricity
distribution companies.
Turning to the economy, Das said investment activity was
showing signs of revival, although the fluctuating monsoon rains
were a concern. He also noted the government cannot resort to
fiscal measures to boost consumer demand.
