MUMBAI, June 18 India's central bank is expected
to cut interest rates on Monday in a bid to breathe fresh life
into a sputtering economy even as inflation remains
uncomfortably high.
After cutting its policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.00
percent in April, the Reserve Bank of India had been widely
expected to leave rates unchanged in June. But global and
domestic economic conditions have deteriorated sharply since
then.
India's March quarter economic growth of 5.3 percent was far
worse than expected and the weakest annual pace in nine years.
The data sparked calls from industry for immediate action to
lift an economy that Standard & Poor's says could be the first
BRIC nation to lose its investment-level credit rating.
April industrial output figures last week suggested little
pickup in economic growth heading into the current quarter.
The government is politically hamstrung, so is unable to
drive reform and its deep fiscal deficit leaves it no room to
provide stimulus spending at a time when the euro area debt
crisis is weighing on the global economy, a factor set to
dominate a G20 meeting in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday.
That leaves RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao to cut rates and
possibly banks' required cash reserves, even though May
benchmark inflation rose to 7.55 percent, the highest among
industrialised countries and the BRIC group of Brazil, Russia,
India and China.
"The RBI can easily justify lowering rates despite high
headline inflation, as growth is below potential and therefore
disinflationary," said Robert Prior-Wandesforde, economist at
Credit Suisse in Singapore.
He added core inflation, which excludes food and fuel, is
running below 5 percent, which also helps to justify a rate cut.
Investors and companies have long called for India to
implement pro-growth policies that would spur investment and
help remove bottlenecks in the economy blamed both for
restricting growth and keeping inflation high. Some economists
say cutting interest rates is not the solution.
"It is the wrong medicine to cure the growth ails given the
supply-driven slowdown in growth," HSBC economist Leif Eskesen
wrote in a client note on Friday.
"Teasing up demand would only risk generating more
inflation. We think deeper structural reforms are needed
instead, and soon," he said.
A Reuters poll on June 5 showed most economists expected a
25 basis point cut in the repo rate to 7.75
percent. Most respondents did not foresee a cut in the cash
reserve ratio, b ut expectations for a cut have
gathered pace since then.
On Friday, India's ruling Congress party named Finance
Minister Pranab Mukherjee as its nominee for the largely
ceremonial post of president, ending a protracted political
drama that had exposed the weakness of the coalition government.
With no obvious successor, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,
78, could take charge of finance for now, a source close to the
finance minister told Reuters on condition of anonymity. As
finance minister during India's balance of payments crisis in
1991, Singh was the architect of reforms that spurred
accelerated growth.
(Editing by Neil Fullick)