(Adds details)
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's industrial output
growth hit a four-month low in July while inflation remained
high, underscoring the struggle of Asia's third-largest economy
to make a sustained recovery from its longest stretch of sub-par
growth in decades.
Output from mines, utilities and factories grew
by a much slower-than-expected 0.5 percent year-on-year,
government data showed on Friday, down from June's revised 3.9
percent rise.
Output growth hit a 19-month high of 5.0 percent in May.
Retail inflation, which the central bank tracks
for setting lending rates, edged down marginally to 7.8 percent
in August from 7.96 percent a month earlier, helped by slower
annual rises in prices of fuel and clothes.
The numbers come after the economy posted its fastest growth
in 2-1/2 years in the quarter to June, helped by a revival in
industry. Prime Minister Narendra Modi seized on that figure to
highlight the "huge positive sentiment" behind India's recovery.
However, high inflation would make it tougher for Modi to
encourage Indian consumers, who power nearly 60 percent of the
economy, to loosen their purse strings. It would also make the
central bank wary of lowering interest rates later this month.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which wants to reduce
retail inflation to 6 percent by 2016, left interest rates
steady last month, citing inflationary risks from a late
monsoon.
While better rainfall in recent weeks, falling global crude
prices, moderating vegetable prices and a favourable statistical
base will likely help lower inflation, rates are widely expected
to remain on hold when the RBI reviews them on Sept. 30.
"The outlook on inflation seems less discomforting than it
was a month back," says Upasna Bhardwaj, an economist at ING
Vysya Bank, in Mumbai.
"We continue to expect that RBI will keep its policy rate
unchanged through fiscal year 2014/15 (March 2015) with a
probable action mid-next year."
The prospects of a revival in demand-driven price pressures
following a pick-up in economic activity and
sooner-than-expected interest rate increases in the U.S. are
also expected to weigh on the central bank's rate decision.
Any decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates,
which have been held near zero since December 2008, will have
implications for India, as it could lead to capital outflows,
weakening the rupee and inflating costs of imported commodities.
Modi won India's strongest electoral mandate in 30 years in
May, vowing to lift sliding economic growth, cool inflation and
create enough jobs for its young workforce.
BULLISH INVESTORS, GLUM CONSUMERS
The optimism fanned by Modi's rise to power has already
brought inflows of nearly $14 billion of foreign funds into
Indian equities this year as investors bet that his drive to cut
red tape will revive stalled projects and underpin the economic
recovery.
The 50-share NSE index has gained over 30 percent in U.S.
dollar terms this year to become the best-performing equity
index in Asia. Goldman Sachs upgraded its target for the index
this week, citing optimism over future earnings of Indian firms.
To sustain this euphoria, economists say, Modi must
overhaul India's strained public finances, stringent land
acquisition laws, chaotic tax regime and rigid labour rules.
During his first 100 days in office, the new prime minister
showed little appetite for such structural changes, and there is
concern that sharply higher growth in the last quarter could
reduce their urgency.
That could be damaging for an economy that is still hobbled
by slack consumption and weak business investment. Persistently
high inflation and years of stagnant growth have forced
consumers to cut discretionary spending.
Consumer goods output, a proxy for consumer demand, has
grown in just two of the last 19 months. It fell an annual 7.4
percent in July.
Firms are shying away from fresh investments. Capital goods
production fell 3.8 percent from a year earlier.
"The pro-business government has facilitated the investment
climate and boosted confidence, but more needs to be done to get
back to a period of high growth and low inflation," said Rohini
Malkani, an analyst at Citi.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine)