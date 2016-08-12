* Retail prices up 6.07 pct y/y vs 5.77 pct rise in June
* New RBI governor to face stern test in cooling inflation
* Coming national sales tax could raise inflation rate
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 Soaring food prices in July
kept India's headline inflation above the Reserve Bank of
India's (RBI) near-term target, underscoring the challenge
facing the next central bank governor.
Consumer prices rose at a faster-than-expected
pace to 6.07 percent last month from a year ago, up from June's
5.77 percent annual gain, government data showed on Friday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected retail inflation to
come in at 5.90 percent.
It is the fourth straight reading above the RBI's target of
5 percent by March 2017.
At his last monetary policy review on Tuesday, central bank
chief Raghuram Rajan left key interest rates unchanged, flagging
upside risks to the inflation target.
The former International Monetary Fund chief economist is
due to step down as RBI governor on Sept. 4, after a three-year
term, to return to academia.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has yet to
pick a successor, it has bound the next governor with Rajan's
retail inflation target of 4 percent, with a band of 2 percent
on either side, for the next five years.
Retail food prices surged 8.35 percent year-on-year last
month, much faster than a 7.79 percent annual increase in June.
Above-average monsoon rains this summer have raised hopes of
a boost to farm output and an ensuing drop in food inflation.
Already, there are signs vegetable prices are edging down.
However, the outlook for core inflation remains uncertain
due to a shrinking output gap and an expected pickup in
demand-driven price pressures, following full implementation of
a major hike in government salaries and pensions.
Pay hikes are also expected to make it tougher for Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley achieve the fiscal deficit target of 3.5
percent of GDP in the current fiscal year.
Jaitley told lawmakers on Friday he would need more money to
cover the payout.
A looser fiscal stance could boost inflationary
expectations, economists warn, as the government pays higher
wages and keeps capital investment high in the hope that private
sector activity will then pick up.
"The central bank faces a difficult task in meeting its
inflation targets," said Shilan Shah, India economist at Capital
Economics.
SALES-TAX IMPACT SEEN
The roll-out of a new national sales tax planned for next
April is also expected to push up inflation. A
government-appointed panel has suggested a standard Goods and
Services Tax rate of 17 percent to 18 percent, but India's
states want a higher level.
Morgan Stanley reckons a higher rate could push up retail
inflation as much as 0.7 percentage points.
Economists don't see much steam left in the RBI's current
easing cycle, in which the policy repo rate has
come down by 150 basis points since January 2015, to its lowest
in more than five years.
Most expect another cut of 25 basis points by December,
before the central bank hits the pause button. But much will
depend on who replaces Rajan.
"The appointment of a more dovish candidate as the next
governor would raise the chances of further monetary loosening,"
Shah said.
Separately, industrial production expanded 2.1
percent in June from a year earlier, faster than a revised 1.1
percent rise, government data showed.
The rise was primarily led by expansion in electricity and
mining production.
The industrial output data is based on an old series not
reflected in India's current gross domestic product figures. As
a result, analysts set little store by those numbers as a guide
to the economy's broader health.
