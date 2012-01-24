* Cuts cash reserve ratio for banks by 50 bps to 5.50 pct
* Keeps policy repo rate steady at 8.50 percent
* Lowers FY12 GDP growth forecast to 7 pct from 7.6 pct
* Sees modest recovery in growth in next fiscal year
* Stocks surge; bond yields, swap rates rise
By Tony Munroe and Aradhana Aravindan
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India cut cash reserve
requirements for banks by 50 basis points on Tuesday to ease
tight liquidity conditions, signalling a shift in policy towards
reviving growth after two years of fighting inflation.
With core inflation still stubbornly high, the Reserve Bank
of India as expected left its policy repo rate
unchanged at 8.50 percent for the second consecutive review.
The central bank had raised rates 13 times between March
2010 and October 2011, making it one of the most hawkish central
banks anywhere.
"The growth-inflation balance of the monetary policy stance
has now shifted to growth, while at the same time ensuring that
inflationary pressures remain contained," RBI Governor Duvvuri
Subbarao said in his policy statement.
Still, Subbarao said the "current inflation trajectory" made
it premature to cut the policy rate, disappointing markets
looking for definitive guidance on an interest rate cut.
Bond and interest rate swap markets initially applauded the
cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR), although yields and swap
rates later rose on concerns that the move meant the RBI would
slow down bond buybacks through open market operations.
Stocks, however, ended 1.46 percent higher on the
day, powered by bank shares.
"RBI has clearly said growth concerns have come center-stage
despite lingering inflationary pressures," said Sumedh
Deorukhkar, senior economist at Spanish bank BBVA in Mumbai, who
expects a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate at the RBI's next
review on March 15 and a combined 150 bps in cuts by the end of
2012.
Expectations had grown in recent days that the RBI would cut
the cash reserve ratio, the share of deposits banks
must hold with the central bank. The cut on Tuesday lowered CRR
to 5.50 percent and would release about 320 billion rupees ($6.4
billion) of liquidity into the banking system.
INFLATION WORRY PERSISTS
The RBI kept to its hawkish stance long after most central
banks shifted their focus to growth, as inflation in India
remained high due to elevated food prices, infrastructure
bottlenecks, and an expansionary fiscal policy that pushed up
rural spending power and strained government finances.
Annual headline inflation, measured by the wholesale price
index, slowed to a two-year low of 7.47 percent in
December, thanks to a sharp decline in food inflation.
However, manufactured product inflation edged up from the
previous month, and the RBI said in a report on Monday that the
two drivers of rate policy would be core inflation and the
impact of exchange rate changes on inflation.
The 16 percent drop in the rupee in 2011 has made
imports even more expensive.
"Our sense is that the cut in cash reserve ratio is a
reaction to the acute liquidity deficit that is persisting. As
far as the inflationary situation is concerned, it has not
materially changed apart from some softening in food prices,"
said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi Securities.
Subbarao reiterated his call for more fiscal discipline from
New Delhi, which is widely expected to fall far short of its
deficit-cutting target for the current fiscal year.
"In the absence of credible fiscal consolidation, the
Reserve Bank will be constrained from lowering the policy rate
in response to decelerating private consumption and investment
spending," Subbarao said in his report.
C. Rangarajan, chairman of the prime minister's Economic
Advisory Council, told TV channels that the RBI should cut
interest rates only when there are definite signs that non-food
inflation was easing.
As expected, the RBI lowered its GDP growth forecast for the
fiscal year that ends in March to 7 percent from 7.6 percent,
and left its wholesale price index inflation target
unchanged at 7 percent.
Asia's third-largest economy grew 8.5 percent in the
previous fiscal year. The RBI said it expected a "modest"
recovery in growth in the fiscal year that starts in April, and
said that while inflation may ease, price pressures persist.
"Upside risks to inflation arise from global crude oil
prices, the lingering impact of rupee depreciation and slippage
in the fiscal deficit," it said.
CRR SIGNAL
Tuesday's CRR cut should be seen as a signal of easing
intent, Subbarao said, although he was non-committal on the
timing or extent of potential rate cuts.
"The reduction can also be viewed as a reinforcement of the
guidance that future rate actions will be towards lowering
them," Subbarao said.
On Monday, Indian banks borrowed 1.42 trillion rupees from
the RBI's repo window, more than double the 600 billion rupees
that would indicate a liquidity deficit of 1 percent.
The RBI's guideline is for liquidity deficit or surplus
within 1 percent of aggregate deposits.
"Banks will now have access to more money. They might still
do selective lending, but the environment will improve, which is
right now fully chocked," Tapash Majumdar, chief financial
officer at infrastructure builder C&C Constructions.
