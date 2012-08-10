NEW DELHI Aug 10 The return of a pro-market
reformer to India's finance ministry has cheered investors and
contributed to a market rally, but Palaniappan Chidambaram will
need both political deftness and some luck to tackle the
problems dragging the economy down.
Faced with impatient financial markets and the threat that
India's credit rating could be cut to junk, Chidambaram has
wasted no time since moving into his old ministry last week.
He has ordered a review of retrospective tax rules that had
panicked foreign investors and sidelined officials behind those
rules. And, in his first public comments, the Harvard-educated
former lawyer vowed to fill a gaping hole in the budget and ease
the burden of high interest rates on consumers.
In what is perhaps testament to his nimble media management,
newspapers have somehow got wind of new early-morning starts
and long hours for officials at the previously laid-back
ministry.
During his last stint at finance, Chidambaram oversaw
India's fastest growth surge in the past two decades that helped
steer the economy through the worst of the global financial
crisis. But this time, Chidambaram's task is more daunting.
Industrial output has fallen from year-earlier levels in
three out of the last four months, and a summer drought has
triggered a slew of cuts in growth forecasts, with economists
predicting this year's economic expansion as low as 5.4 percent,
the worst in a decade.
He also inherits the political constraints that stymied his
predecessor Pranab Mukherjee's efforts to push major reforms.
Bills that would bring crucial financial-sector reforms were
removed from the agenda of the current parliament session
because Prime Minister Manmohan Singh failed to win support for
them from coalition allies and even some in his own party.
Efforts to allow foreign supermarkets to set up in India
have also run into opposition because, although such a step
would ease supply-side bottlenecks in an inflation-plagued
economy, political parties fear it would cost jobs - and votes.
"Things are easier said than done in India," says Robert
Prior-Wandesforde, an economist with Credit Suisse in Singapore,
referring to New Delhi's repeated reneging on promises.
"Rather than promising and running the risk of not
delivering. I would like to see him delivering, then talking."
FISCAL TEST
To help him deliver, Chidambaram may appoint former
International Monetary Fund Chief Economist Raghuram Rajan as
his chief economic adviser. Rajan, currently a professor at
Chicago University's Booth School of Business, is credited for
predicting the 2008 global financial crisis and is a vocal
critic of New Delhi's populist policies.
The new minister's biggest test will be controlling the
fiscal deficit, which overshot a target of 4.6 percent of GDP by
1.2 percentage points in 2011/12 due to slowing growth and
increased spending on fuel and fertiliser subsidies.
India's sovereign credit rating is at risk because of the
high fiscal deficit, whose funding from domestic savings is
crowding out private investment and lowering growth prospects.
However, a drought due to disappointing monsoon rains will
push the government to spend more on relief for farmers. Rural
demand for cheap fuel to drive irrigation pumps and tractors has
further delayed a promised increase in subsidised diesel prices,
which the government concedes is vital to fixing the deficit.
Privately, finance ministry officials warn a lack of action
on subsidies could push the deficit to 6 percent of GDP this
fiscal year, above the government's target of 5.1 percent.
"Without addressing the issue of fuel subsidies, fiscal
consolidation is not possible," a senior official at the Finance
Ministry said, adding that the budgeted fuel subsidy bill of 436
billion rupees ($7.9 billion) would nearly double if prices are
not raised.
To ease the pressure, Chidambaram is looking at shoring up
revenues through more efficient tax collections, the auction of
cancelled second-generation mobile phone licences and sales of
stakes in state-run firms. But that may not be enough.
Tax revenues are under pressure from the economic slowdown.
Plans to raise 300 billion rupees through partial
privatisations this year have gone nowhere so far and much will
depend on how equity markets perform.
Chidambaram's best hope is a bonanza from an auction of
mobile airwaves, which could fetch more than the budgeted 400
billion rupees.
"The government will have to rely on the disinvestment
programme and the proceeds from the spectrum auction for overall
fiscal management. If they are good, overall fiscal slippage can
be contained within a reasonable limit," said Siddhartha Sanyal,
an economist at Barclays Capital in Mumbai.
A failure to check the deficit would make it tougher for the
minister to convince the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to lower
interest rates further. The RBI has left rates steady for two
straight reviews, asking the government to do its bit to revive
the economy.
But Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research at SMC
Investments and Advisors Ltd., says further economic
deceleration could force a re-think at the RBI.
"We are worrying about peripherals. We are forgetting the
epicenter. Epicenter is growth, growth and growth," he said.