By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI Feb 27 India can increase investment
to drive economic growth without borrowing more, a key
government report said on Friday, in an indication that Finance
Minister Arun Jaitley will stick to debt targets in his maiden
full-year budget on Saturday.
The Economic Survey, the basis for Jaitley's budget for the
fiscal year starting April 1, forecast growth of 8.1 percent to
8.5 percent under new calculations that make India the world's
most dynamic big economy. The forecast marks an acceleration
from growth of 7.4 percent in the current fiscal year.
"India has reached a sweet spot and ... there is a scope for
Big Bang reforms now," the report said, adding the country was
on course to hit double-digit growth rates.
Indian stocks rallied, with the benchmark Sensex index
gaining 1.7 percent, on hopes that Jaitley would
deliver a business-friendly budget.
At first glance the growth outlook appears impressive. But
it follows a big overhaul of India's economic data, which
previously showed the economy struggling to recover from its
longest growth slowdown in a generation.
Other indicators of India's economy are not as rosy as GDP
data suggests. Earnings of the country's top 100 companies
shrank by 6 percent in the last quarter, private investment and
consumer demand are weak and merchandise exports are falling.
The author of the report, economic adviser Arvind
Subramanian, even said he was "puzzled" by the new GDP figures
and played down suggestions that India's $2 trillion economy was
on a roll.
"India's economy is still recovering, and not surging,"
Subramanian told a news conference.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a landslide general
election victory last May, capitalising on dissatisfaction among
Indians over their economic lot and promising 'better days' of
more jobs, investment and growth.
The report by Subramanian, a renowned development economist
lured away from a Washington think tank by Modi, suggested the
economy was now building momentum.
That, above all, reflects a near halving in international
prices of oil, India's biggest import.
As a result, the report predicts the current account deficit
will be below 1 percent of GDP in 2015/16, a far cry from a
figure of 4.7 percent in 2012/13 that preceded a currency crisis
in India.
"STATEMENT OF INTENT"
Jaitley's first interim budget last July was widely regarded
as a flop and, hobbled by weak tax revenues, he has resorted to
hurried sales of state assets late in the current fiscal year to
make his budget numbers.
The government would not overshoot its deficit target of 4.1
percent of gross domestic product in the fiscal year just
ending, the report said, reiterating a medium-term target of
cutting it to 3 percent of GDP.
Shifting spending from subsidies to investment will be the
key to keeping the budget on track, giving a further lift to
growth as Modi seeks to unblock billions of dollars in stalled
investment projects.
Inflation is on a declining trend, the report also said, and
is likely to undershoot the Reserve Bank of India's target of 6
percent by Jan. 2016 by 0.5 to 1 percentage point.
That, said economists, should create room for the RBI to cut
interest rates after a first, quarter-point cut in January.
Governor Raghuram Rajan's further cuts in the RBI's 7.75 percent
policy rate will depend on further fiscal consolidation.
"Given where crude is, I don't see why the RBI can't cut
rates," said S. Ramasamy, chief investment officer at LIC Nomura
Mutual Fund in Mumbai.
(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Nigam Prusty in
New Delhi and Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat in Mumbai; Writing by
Douglas Busvine; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel, Simon
Cameron-Moore and Clarence Fernandez)