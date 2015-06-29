(Adds details, quotes)
NEW DELHI, June 29 India is monitoring
developments after the breakdown in talks between Greece and its
creditors but does not have a firm plan in place to deal with
any significant fallout, Finance Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said
on Monday.
Worries over Greece sparked a sell-off in emerging markets
on Monday. In India, the NSE share index fell as much as
2.2 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield
hit its highest since May 22.
"This a dynamic and evolving situation. There is no firm
plan that we can access," Mehrishi told reporters. "Nobody can
predict what the exact situation would be."
Mehrishi added the government was in touch with the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) to deal with any situation.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said last week he expected
India's economy would be able to withstand any impact from the
crisis in Greece thanks in part to its foreign exchange
reserves, which reached a record high of $355.46 billion as of
June 19.
Mehrishi said on Monday the fallout from Greece would not
have a direct impact on India but that flows would be a
potential concern.
"If yields on euro bonds go up, then it might impact inflows
and outflows from India," he said.
