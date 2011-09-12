Sept 12 India's industrial output in July grew 3.3 percent from a year earlier, its slowest pace in nearly two years and well below expectations, government data showed on Monday.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for an annual rise of 6.2 percent.
Industrial output growth for June remained unchanged at 8.8 percent, the federal statistics office said in a statement.
Manufacturing output , which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, rose an annual 2.3 percent in July.
During April-July, the first four months of the current financial year, industrial output expanded 5.8 percent. Output had grown 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, slower than 10.5 percent clocked in the previous fiscal year.
KEY POINTS:
---------------------------------------------------------
annual growth in pct*
July 2011 June 2011 July 2010
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 3.3 8.8 9.9
Consumer goods 6.2 2.3 5.8
Consumer durables 8.6 1.48 14.8
Consumer non-durables 4.1 3.01 -0.9
Capital goods -15.2 38.2 40.7
Mining 2.8 -1.1 8.7
Electricity 13.1 7.9 3.7
Manufacturing 2.3 10.3 10.8
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
---------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)