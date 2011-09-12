Sept 12 India's industrial output in July grew 3.3 percent from a year earlier, its slowest pace in nearly two years and well below expectations, government data showed on Monday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for an annual rise of 6.2 percent.

Industrial output growth for June remained unchanged at 8.8 percent, the federal statistics office said in a statement.

Manufacturing output , which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, rose an annual 2.3 percent in July.

During April-July, the first four months of the current financial year, industrial output expanded 5.8 percent. Output had grown 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, slower than 10.5 percent clocked in the previous fiscal year.

KEY POINTS:

---------------------------------------------------------

annual growth in pct*

July 2011 June 2011 July 2010

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 3.3 8.8 9.9

Consumer goods 6.2 2.3 5.8

Consumer durables 8.6 1.48 14.8

Consumer non-durables 4.1 3.01 -0.9

Capital goods -15.2 38.2 40.7

Mining 2.8 -1.1 8.7

Electricity 13.1 7.9 3.7

Manufacturing 2.3 10.3 10.8

(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)

---------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)