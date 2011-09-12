* Stocks slide, rupee hits lowest in over a year
* Capital goods contracted by more than 15 pct in July
* Central bank seen raising rates at Friday policy meeting
* Aug inflation data due Wed seen as key for cbank policy
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's industrial output
growth slumped to 3.3 percent in July, its weakest annual pace
in nearly two years, reinforcing expectations the central bank
will pause its monetary policy tightening after one more rate
rise this week.
The output growth was much lower than 6.2 percent forecast
in a Reuters poll and added to the Reserve Bank of India's
dilemma of combating inflationary pressures without further
stifling economic growth.
But analysts argue that data on Wednesday, which is expected
to show inflation pushing towards 10 percent, will sway the
central bank to raise rates on Friday for the 12th time since
March 2010, before it takes stock.
"We expect the RBI to continue its tightening stance on
Sept. 16," said Shubhada Rao, chief economist of Yes Bank in
Mumbai. "There is a case building up for a pause thereafter."
Indian stocks fell and the rupee slipped to its lowest level
in more than a year on worries over the health of an economy
that grew in April-June at its slowest annual pace in six
quarters.
The euro zone's deepening debt crisis and worries about the
health of the U.S. economy have rattled world markets, adding to
the domestic concerns of Indian policymakers and another reason
for the central bank to pause its tightening.
This is similar to China, where economists argue the central
bank will hold off on further monetary policy tightening after
nine increases in bank reserve requirements and five rate rises
since October, as inflation is peaking and economic growth is
slowing down.
For India though, inflation will remain a problem for a few
months more, said the chief economic adviser to the finance
ministry, Kaushik Basu.
"Inflation is going to be very close to 10 percent (for the
month of August)," he said on Monday. "We are expecting
inflation to remain very difficult till the month of November,
maybe December and then begin to slow down."
India's headline inflation was 9.22 percent in July. The
median forecast of a Reuters poll suggested Wednesday's data
will show it picked up to 9.6 percent in August.
The central bank has maintained that it has to fight
inflation even at the cost of a loss of some economic growth.
Most analysts in a Reuters poll expect the RBI to raise its repo
rate on Friday by 25 basis points to 8.25 percent.
Still, the weak industrial output figures and global
economic concerns have increased the risk that the central bank
skips a rate rise this week, some analysts said.
Other data, including an Indian purchasing managers' index
and car sales have also suggested the rise in interest rates is
weighing on the economy.
"Our base view is for a 25 bps rate hike by the RBI this
week. But the probability of a pause has increased due to global
uncertainty," said Kumar Rachapudi, fixed income strategist at
Barclays Capital in Singapore.
STOCKS RATTLED, RUPEE SLIDES
India's main stock index extended losses after the
data and closed the day down more than 2 percent. The rupee
weakened to its lowest in more than a year.
India's 5-year swap rate fell 6 basis points
(bps) after the data to 6.59 percent and the 1-year rate
slipped 4 bps to 7.51 percent. The 10-year
benchmark bond yield fell 1 bp to 8.26 percent.
July's industrial output growth was the weakest since
October 2009.
Overall industrial output growth was dragged down
by a 15 percent decline from a year earlier in capital goods
production, the government data showed. In June, capital goods
rose 38 percent from a year earlier.
Annual growth in production of consumer goods and consumer
durables rose compared to June, indicating consumer demand is
still holding up somewhat in the face of rising interest rates.
Some cautioned that such high volatility raised doubts about
the reliability of the data.
"We think that this data cannot be a credible guide to RBI
policy. Inflation will continue to hold the key for the
September rate decision," said A. Prasanna, an economist with
ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai.
Manufacturing output , which constitutes about 76
percent of the industrial production index, rose 2.3 percent
over a year earlier.
Weakness in the West is taking a global toll on
manufacturing. South Korea's manufacturing sector shrank in
August for the first time in 10 months as new export orders
decreased, while China's manufacturing sector contracted
slightly for the second consecutive month.
(Reporting by Abhijit Neogy, Suvashree DeyChoudhury and Manoj
Kumar,; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel,; Editing by Kavita
Chandran and Neil Fullick)