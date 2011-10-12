Oct 12 India's industrial output in August rose a lower-than expected 4.1 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for an annual rise of 5.0 percent.

Industrial output growth for July was upwardly revised to 3.84 percent from 3.3 percent, the federal statistics office said in a statement.

Manufacturing output , which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, rose an annual 4.5 percent in August.

During April-August, industrial output expanded 5.6 percent. Industrial output had grown 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, slower than 10.5 percent clocked in the previous fiscal year.

annual growth in pct*

August 2011 July 2011 August 2010 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 4.1 3.84 4.5 Consumer goods 3.7 7.71 4.6 Consumer durables 4.6 9.02 8.1 Consumer non-durables 2.9 6.55 1.8 Capital goods 3.9 -13.75 4.7 Mining -3.4 1.46 5.9 Electricity 9.5 13.09 1.0 Manufacturing 4.5 3.14 4.7

