Oct 12 India's industrial output in
August rose a lower-than expected 4.1 percent from a year
earlier, government data showed on Wednesday. The median
forecast in a Reuters poll was for an annual rise of 5.0
percent.
Industrial output growth for July was upwardly revised to
3.84 percent from 3.3 percent, the federal statistics office
said in a statement.
Manufacturing output , which constitutes about 76
percent of the industrial production, rose an annual 4.5 percent
in August.
During April-August, industrial output expanded 5.6 percent.
Industrial output had grown 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal
year that ended in March, slower than 10.5 percent clocked in
the previous fiscal year.
------------------------------------------------------------
annual growth in pct*
August 2011 July 2011 August 2010
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 4.1 3.84 4.5
Consumer goods 3.7 7.71 4.6
Consumer durables 4.6 9.02 8.1
Consumer non-durables 2.9 6.55 1.8
Capital goods 3.9 -13.75 4.7
Mining -3.4 1.46 5.9
Electricity 9.5 13.09 1.0
Manufacturing 4.5 3.14 4.7
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
--------------------------------------------------------------
(Compiled by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)