By Abhijit Neogy

NEW DELHI, Oct 12 India's industrial output rose a lower-than-expected 4.1 percent in August, in further evidence of a slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy as high interest rates, rising prices and the global slowdown curb investment and demand.

Whether that cooling is enough to prompt the central bank to pause in a rate tightening cycle that has seen 12 increases since March 2010 may be determined by Friday's September headline inflation data release.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Subir Gokarn on Wednesday said further rate increases will depend on the inflation situation.

"With sluggish growth and an unrelenting inflation level, the task for the RBI in the forthcoming policy meet will remain challenging," said Shakti Satapathy, fixed-income strategist at A.K. Capital in Mumbai.

Wednesday's industrial output reading lagged the forecast for 5 percent growth in a Reuters poll, and is only a slight improvement on the revised 3.84 percent growth clocked in July.

India's 10-year bond yield jumped 2 basis points to 8.73 percent after the data release.

The weakness in India's industrial sector mirrors a worldwide trend of stalling factory activity and a worryingly weak pace of new orders, reinforcing concerns of another global recession.

India, which is largely driven by domestic demand, is relatively more insulated from the global turmoil. Its exports, while not a major growth contributor, jumped 54 percent in the first five months of the current financial year to end-March, suggesting inflation may be a bigger worry than growth.

Inflation was nearly 9.8 percent in August, the highest rate in more than a year. A Reuters poll this week pegged September's inflation a tad lower at 9.70 percent.

Still, industrial output continues to lag broader economic growth in India, which slowed to 7.7 percent in the April-June quarter, its softest in six quarters, while manufacturing growth was the weakest in two-and-a-half years.

On Monday, an industry body cut its sales growth target for cars in this fiscal year to 2-4 percent, a sharp drop from the 30 percent growth clocked in the previous year.

Infrastructure sectors such as coal and cement, key to India's growth and contributing about 38 percent to the index of industrial output, grew just 3.5 percent in August.

In August, the capital goods sector grew 3.9 percent after contracting almost 14 percent in July. This data is known to be volatile however, and the rebound may not indicate an industrial recovery.

Manufacturing output , which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, rose an annual 4.5 percent in August.

In its Sept. 16 review, India's central bank had said that a premature change in the policy stance could harden inflationary expectations, diluting the impact of past policy actions.

In its Sept. 16 review, India's central bank had said that a premature change in the policy stance could harden inflationary expectations, diluting the impact of past policy actions.

Its next rate decision is on Oct. 25. A Reuters poll last month found that economists expect one more interest rate increase in 2011, which would make India an outlier in a world where most central banks are looking to stimulate growth.