NEW DELHI, July 31 There is scope to cut imports of some non-essential items such as electronic goods that could be produced in India, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Wednesday.

"There's no rocket science in manufacturing basic electronic hardware ... So we can manufacture electronic hardware goods here," he said.

He also said the finance ministry was working to finalise a list of non-essential items that could be targeted for import cuts.

(Reporting By Manoj Kumar; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)