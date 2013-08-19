Aug 19 India will ban the duty-free import of
flat-screen televisions from August 26, the government said in a
statement on Monday, adding to a package of measures designed to
prop up the rupee by stemming the flow of foreign currency out
of the country.
Government officials estimated that more than 1 million
television sets were brought into the country last year -- many
from Dubai, Thailand and Singapore -- under a scheme that
allowed airline passengers to bring in screens worth up to
35,000 rupees as part of their baggage allowance.
Under the new rules, passengers will have to pay a 35
percent duty and other charges, the officials said.
(Reporting By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh. Writing by
Shyamantha Asokan)