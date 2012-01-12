NEW DELHI Jan 12 India's industrial output rose 5.9 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed, rebounding from an annual contraction of 5.1 percent a month earlier.

The data compares with a median forecast of an annual rise of 2.2 percent in a Reuters poll.

Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of the industrial production, grew an annual 6.6 percent, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.

During April-November, industrial production expanded 3.8 percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, slower than 10.5 percent clocked in the year before. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)