NEW DELHI Jan 12 India's industrial
output recovered in November, providing a glimmer of optimism
for a battered economy and giving the central bank room to hold
off on easing monetary policy after two years of tightening.
Production at factories, mines and utilities grew 5.9
percent from a year earlier in November, its fastest since June,
recovering from a contraction in the previous month and well
above the forecast of 2.2 percent growth in a Reuters poll.
Industrial output data is notoriously volatile, and the
November figure was above even the highest estimate among 32
economists in the poll, which ranged from contraction of 4
percent to expansion of 5.6 percent.
"I think the RBI will take comfort from the industrial
output number as it shows growth is shaky but not negative. It
also allows the central bank to continue to focus on inflation,"
said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist with CARE Ratings, who does
not expect any monetary easing before the end of March.
India's economy has been hurt by a combination of feeble
growth in the United States and Europe, a prolonged spell of
monetary tightening to quell high inflation, and decision-making
paralysis in the federal government.
The central bank has said growth concerns are back on its
radar, but that the actual easing of policy would depend on the
inflation momentum.
Bond yields and swap rates rose following the release of the
data, which dissapointed hopes that the Reserve Bank of India
would begin monetary easing sooner rather than later, before
quickly retreating to earlier levels.
The October figure was revised to annual contraction of 4.7
percent from the previously reported 5.1 percent.
Headline annual inflation is expected to have slowed to 7.5
percent in December, after running above 9 percent for a year,
as food prices eased. The data will be released on Jan. 16.
Manufacturing output, which contributes about 76
percent to industrial production, grew 6.6 percent from a year
earlier.
RBI'S NEXT MOVE
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Sunday that the
economy would likely grow about 7 percent in the fiscal year
ending March 31, below a revised government forecast of about
7.5 percent and sharply lower than 8.5 percent growth last
fiscal year.
The RBI, which has raised interest rates by a total of 375
basis points since March 2010 to stem inflation, will next
review policy on Jan. 24.
Some analysts expect the RBI to cut the cash reserve ratio,
or the proportion of deposits that banks must keep as cash with
it, to ease a cash crunch in the banking system.
The RBI has been buying government securities from the open
market to inject liquidity and has bought 497 billion rupees
($9.58 billion) of the government debt since late November.
"The central bank is also likely to prefer bond buybacks to
a cut in the cash reserve ratio since a CRR cut will look
contradictory to current monetary stance," CARE's Sabnavis said.
While private economists predict more pain for the economy
in coming months, officials in New Delhi are betting on a modest
rebound beginning in the current quarter, on hopes for an
improvement in the external environment, slowing inflation and
lower interest rates at home.
Early signs of that recovery came as manufacturing surged to
a six-month high in December while services grew at their
fastest pace in five months.
Car sales, after falling for four months, rose for a second
month in December, climbing 8.5 percent from the same month a
year earlier.
Collections of excise duty, a tax levied at the factory
gate, rose an annual nearly 10 percent in December indicating a
possible rebound in manufacturing activity in Asia's third
largest economy. Excise collections had recorded an annual
decline in November.
