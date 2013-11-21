SINGAPORE Nov 21 India's annual headline
inflation is expected to moderate to near 5 percent as there was
reasonable price stability in some major commodities, the
finance minister said on Thursday.
P. Chidambaram made the comment in a lecture at the National
University of Singapore.
India's wholesale price index based headline inflation
rose to an eight-month high in October at 7 percent,
driven by costlier fuel and manufactured goods, raising the
prospect of a fresh interest rate hike.
Chidambaram also said the fiscal deficit target of 4.8
percent of gross domestic product in 2012/13 would not be
breached under any circumstances, even as many private
economists say the deficit could cross the 5 percent mark.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)