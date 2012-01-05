COLUMN-Can commodity producers resist the temptations of the up cycle?: Russell
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
NEW DELHI Jan 5 India's food inflation turned negative in the year to Dec. 24, at -3.36 percent, while fuel inflation accelerated to 14.6 percent, government data on Thursday showed.
In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 0.42 percent and 14.37 percent, respectively.
The primary articles price index was up 0.10 percent, compared with an annual rise of 2.70 percent a week earlier.
India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for a year, despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Feb 23 Anytime you hear the mantra "this time it will be different," it's probably best to assume the same old cycle will repeat itself.
SINGAPORE, Feb 23 Two hundred firefighters battled a blaze at a Singapore waste management plant which triggered a series of explosions and sent a plume of black smoke into the early morning sky.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 22 All but a few dozen of the last holdouts from a months-long mass protest against a proposed oil pipeline in North Dakota peacefully vacated their riverside camp as an eviction deadline passed on Wednesday.