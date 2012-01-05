NEW DELHI Jan 5 India's food inflation turned negative in the year to Dec. 24, at -3.36 percent, while fuel inflation accelerated to 14.6 percent, government data on Thursday showed.

In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 0.42 percent and 14.37 percent, respectively.

The primary articles price index was up 0.10 percent, compared with an annual rise of 2.70 percent a week earlier.

India's headline inflation has stayed above 9 percent for a year, despite 13 rate increases by the central bank since March 2010. (Reporting by Abhijit Neogy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)