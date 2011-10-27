NEW DELHI Oct 27 India's food price index rose
11.43 percent and the fuel price index climbed 14.70 percent in
the year to Oct. 15, government data on Thursday showed.
In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood
at 10.60 percent and 15.17 percent, respectively.
The primary articles price index was up 11.75 percent,
compared with an annual rise of 11.18 percent a week earlier.
India's central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday for
the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that
began in early 2010, on expectations that persistently high
inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its policy lending
rate, the repo rate , by 25 basis points to 8.5
percent, continuing a fight against inflation that has topped 9
percent for nearly a year and putting it at odds with global
peers more concerned about weak growth.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Aradhana
Aravindan)