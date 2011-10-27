NEW DELHI Oct 27 India's food price index rose 11.43 percent and the fuel price index climbed 14.70 percent in the year to Oct. 15, government data on Thursday showed.

In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 10.60 percent and 15.17 percent, respectively.

The primary articles price index was up 11.75 percent, compared with an annual rise of 11.18 percent a week earlier.

India's central bank raised interest rates on Tuesday for the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that began in early 2010, on expectations that persistently high inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted its policy lending rate, the repo rate , by 25 basis points to 8.5 percent, continuing a fight against inflation that has topped 9 percent for nearly a year and putting it at odds with global peers more concerned about weak growth. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Aradhana Aravindan)