BRIEF-Fitch says EU bank funding rules would help covered bonds' liquidity
* there are still uncertainties on relative treatment of other CVBs and, in particular, conditional pass-through CVBs
MUMBAI Nov 7 Food inflation in India was a matter of great concern, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday, and cited higher demand for meat, eggs, vegetables and milk as the prime reason for the recent spike in food prices.
India's food inflation accelerated to a nine-month high in late October, driven mainly by costlier protein items. The food price index rose an annual 12.21 percent in the week to Oct. 22, its highest since the week ended Jan. 29, as prices of milk, eggs, meat and fish jumped, government data on Thursday showed.
The data reflects changing diets in one of the world's fastest growing markets, where an urban middle class is consuming more high-value and high-protein foods. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, February 08 (Fitch) The net stable funding ratio (NSFR) requirement proposed for EU banks would boost secondary market liquidity for covered bonds (CVBs), Fitch Ratings says. We believe the rules would encourage banks to buy back CVBs as the securities' maturity profile declines to one year and issue longer-dated CVBs to preserve their NSFR. Activity like this could significantly improve secondary market liquidity
