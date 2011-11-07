MUMBAI Nov 7 Food inflation in India was a matter of great concern, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Monday, and cited higher demand for meat, eggs, vegetables and milk as the prime reason for the recent spike in food prices.

India's food inflation accelerated to a nine-month high in late October, driven mainly by costlier protein items. The food price index rose an annual 12.21 percent in the week to Oct. 22, its highest since the week ended Jan. 29, as prices of milk, eggs, meat and fish jumped, government data on Thursday showed.

The data reflects changing diets in one of the world's fastest growing markets, where an urban middle class is consuming more high-value and high-protein foods. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)