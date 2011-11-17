Nov 17 India's food price index rose 10.63
percent and the fuel price index climbed 15.49 percent in the
year to Nov. 5, government data on Thursday showed.
In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood
at 11.81 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively.
The primary articles price index was up 10.39 percent,
compared with an annual rise of 11.43 percent a week earlier.
India's central bank raised interest rates last month for
the 13th and possibly final time in a tightening cycle that
began 18 months ago, on expectations that persistently high
inflation will finally begin to ease starting in December.
-------------------------------------------------------------
KEY POINTS:
SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Nov. 5 Oct. 29 Pct change
PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 203.0 204.7 -0.8
Food articles 14.34 199.8 201.7 -0.9
FUEL AND POWER 14.91 171.5 169.8 1.0
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in
lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices.
(Compiled by Abhijit Neogy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini
Menon)