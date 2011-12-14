* Wholesale prices rise more than expected

By Abhijit Neogy and Tony Munroe

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Dec 14 Indian inflation held stubbornly above 9 percent in November, maintaining pressure on the central bank to keep interest rates steady this week, although signs of a rapidly weakening economy mean it is likely to adopt a more dovish tone.

The wholesale price index (WPI), the main inflation gauge, rose 9.11 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 9.73 percent rise in October and above the 9.04 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.

The pull-back from October's pace was largely due to a sharp drop in food inflation, with price pressures in manufacturing and fuel rising as a tumbling rupee pushes up import costs.

"The rapid depreciation of the rupee is going to throw out of the window all the calculations on inflation, given the contribution of imported inflation to manufactured product price inflation," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist at Bank of Baroda in Mumbai.

The rupee is down 18.4 percent from its year-high in July and hit a fresh record low on Wednesday, undermining the central bank's forecast for inflation to drop to 7 percent by March and making its job of shifting to a looser policy of cutting interest rates all the more tricky.

"Even though the RBI will definitely pause on rates (on Friday), the exact timing from which it would have started easing interest rates has once again turned uncertain due to the tumbling currency," Nitsure said.

Food inflation dropped to 8.54 percent in November from more than 11 percent in October, while fuel inflation rose to 15.48 percent from 14.79 percent and manufacturing inflation increased marginally, to 7.7 percent from 7.66 percent.

"Most of the improvement is because of food," said Rajeev Malik, an economist at CLSA in Singapore.

India's headline inflation has now been above 9 percent for 12 consecutive months despite 13 rate increases since March 2010 that have lifted the repo rate -- the policy rate -- to a three-year high of 8.5 percent from 4.75 percent.

Tight cash conditions in the money market have fuelled speculation that the central bank might lower the cash reserve ratio, the percentage of deposits banks must maintain with the RBI, as early as Friday. However, a Reuters poll showed economists don't expect a CRR cut before 2012.

"The RBI is unlikely to jump the gun either on CRR or on the repo rate just yet. I think these are both early next year outcomes. But on Friday what it will do is it will sound a lot more dovish. That in itself is an important change," Malik said.

Indian bond yields and swap rates edged higher after the inflation figure. The 10-year yield rose 4 basis points to 8.46 percent, while stocks turned slightly negative before moving higher.

GROWTH SLOWDOWN

While India battles both high inflation combined with a weakening economy, the focus globally has shifted towards supporting growth as the euro-zone debt crisis weighs. Other central banks, including those in Brazil, China and Indonesia, have started to ease monetary policy.

Economic worries have been building fast in India.

Data showed on Monday that India's industrial output slumped more than 5 percent in October from a year earlier, far worse than expected and the first fall in more than two years. The rupee slid to a record low against the dollar.

Some analysts say the economy will struggle to grow even 7 percent in the current fiscal year to March 2012, down from 8.5 percent in 2010/11 and far below a hoped-for target of 9 percent set by the government early this year.

Policymaking is in gridlock, offering little scope for an economic fillip, following a spate of corruption scandals. Project approvals are slow, deterring the investment needed to add industrial capacity and ease structural bottlenecks.

The growth worries are ramping up pressure on the central bank to shift more quickly to an easing policy after it indicated in October that further rate rises may not be needed if inflation comes down.

But analysts suggest inflation may not fall enough to allow the central bank to cut rates until the April-June quarter of next year, barring a major slump in the economy. (Additional reporting by Aditya Phatak, Shamik Paul, Archana Narayan and Saikat Chatterjee in Mumbai; Editing by Neil Fullick)