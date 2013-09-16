* Aug WPI inflation hotter than forecast at 6.10 pct y/y
* Food inflation main culprit
* Adds to headaches for new RBI chief at Friday meeting
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Sept 16 India's headline inflation
shot to a six-month high in August, driven by a 245 percent
annual jump in onion prices, hardening the case for central bank
governor Raghuram Rajan to keep interest rates high at his first
policy meeting later this week.
Food inflation accelerated to a three-year high of 18.18
percent in August, government data released on Monday showed,
driving the benchmark Wholesale Price Index up by a
stronger-than-expected 6.1 percent.
Economists had expected a slight pick-up to 5.8 percent from
5.79 percent in July.
Monday's data is a grim reminder of the economic pressures
facing the new central bank governor as he steps in to deal with
India's worst economic crisis in more than 20 years.
Rajan has already warned he does not have a "magic wand,"
but as he has been dubbed "The Guv" by a gushing Indian media
hopes are high that he can find a formula to calm inflationary
pressure, stabilise the rupee and at the same time spark a
revival in economic growth.
The higher inflation number dampened market expectations
that Rajan would begin to rollback some of the measures put in
place by his predecessor in a bid to arrest a sharp fall in the
rupee since May. Those steps included draining liquidity from
the banking system.
The rupee, stocks and bonds all pared earlier gains
after the data, with the rupee trading at 62.70 to the dollar as
of 0930 GMT, up about 1.3 percent on the day but still down more
than 12 percent so far this year.
The benchmark BSE share index and the broader NSE
index both turned slightly lower, while bonds also
reversed earlier gains.
However, some economists were comforted by the small
increase in prices for manufactured products.
"From a policy-making stand point, we expect RBI to be more
objective as manufacturing sector inflation still seems to be
contained and they shouldn't react to the higher food inflation
number," said R Sivakumar, head of fixed income, at Axis Mutual
Fund in Mumbai.
FOOD PRICES
Onions are a staple ingredient in many Indian dishes and
rising prices of the vegetable anger voters and can quickly
become a political issue. India is due to hold its largest-ever
general election within eight months.
Onions cost 245 percent more in August than a year before,
while other vegetables shot up by 77 percent. Eggs, meat and
fish were up nearly 19 percent.
"Every day I am making meals using only one small onion,
half for the morning meal and another half for dinner," said
Santilata Behera, 34, a labourer who supports a family of three
and has cut her onion buying to half a kilogram per month.
Farmers are expecting food prices to start moderating from
October onwards as supplies rise from crops planted after the
much better monsoon season. However, heavy rainfall has resulted
in flooding in some areas of the country making it difficult to
get produce to market.
More price pressure could come in the form of a government
plan to hike retail fuel prices by nearly 10 percent to ease its
oil subsidy burden, which has risen after the rupee's fall and
on higher crude prices.
Analysts estimate that such an increase in diesel prices
would directly add 0.5 percent to headline inflation.
That will only make Rajan's job more difficult because
measures to stifle inflation, such as raising interest rates,
could at the same time undermine economic growth, already
strained and running at a decade low.
FED UP
Before he reveals his monetary stance, Rajan will have to
first deal with the outcome of a pivotal meeting on Tuesday and
Wednesday of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Fed is likely to announce measures to rein in its
massive economic stimulus. Fears of an expected policy tapering
have already sparked an emerging market sell-off, contributing
to the rupee's fall to record lows last month.
The rupee performed better on Monday thanks to a weaker
dollar after Lawrence Summers, seen as relatively hawkish on
monetary policy, withdrew from the race for the next Fed chief,
thus raising prospects that the U.S. central bank will keep
policy loose for longer.
The Fed is expected to reduce its $85 billion a month
bond-buying programme this week, but financial markets are
uncertain about the extent of the reduction.
Concerns that India, along with other emerging markets, will
see reduced capital inflows and possibly even outflows once the
Fed trims its stimulus programme have been a major factor in the
rupee's slump.
Robert Prior-Wandesforde of Credit Suisse reckons Rajan
could avoid a hike in interest rates on Friday unless the Fed
decisions change his plan. Prior-Wandesforde said Rajan will
likely express a commitment to keep liquidity tightening
measures in place.
"In our view, anything that suggests he wants to remove
these measures would risk undermining the rupee once again," he
wrote in a note after Monday's inflation data.