* India's wholesale, consumer inflation diverge sharply this
year
* Raises scrutiny on cbank's focus on CPI to set interest
rates
* Company execs say India cbank must take into account WPI
By Rafael Nam and Suvashree Choudhury
MUMBAI, July 9 Indian firms battling towering
debts are calling for more interest rate cuts as they worry the
central bank is tying monetary policy too much to consumer
inflation and ignoring the longest streak of wholesale price
falls on record.
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan in 2014
started using consumer prices as the bank's key inflation
measure to focus policy on ordinary Indians. This year, the link
between consumer prices and monetary policy became even stronger
as the RBI formally adopted an inflation-targeting regime.
But a growing divide between consumer and wholesale
inflation has revived a long-standing debate on which inflation
measure should be used to determine India's interest rates. The
wholesale price index (WPI) has been falling since late 2014,
dragged down by lower energy costs, while the consumer price
index (CPI) is currently at 5 percent.
The RBI has cut interest rates three times this year as
corporate profits shrank and companies small and large shied
away from new investments. But India's hundreds of indebted
companies are saying that's not enough. They argue the RBI has
room to further ease policy, as the WPI has dropped for an
unprecedented seven straight months.
"It may not be suitable to be focused on only one
(inflation) index at a point in time," said R. Shankar Raman,
chief financial officer of infrastructure conglomerate Larsen &
Toubro.
"Just as focus on WPI alone is not going to serve the
purpose, focusing on CPI alone is also not going to serve the
purpose," he added, referring to kick-starting economic growth.
That echoes the argument made by India's chief economic
adviser, Arvind Subramanian, who last month suggested that in
"unusual times" of stress, a policy based on consumer prices
alone may not reflect firms' realities.
Rajan has not publicly spoken about the discrepancy, but
some policymakers have attributed the widening gap between the
two indices to commodity prices, and not to deflationary forces
in the economy.
The RBI could not immediately comment.
The reality is lower interest rates reduce the cost of
borrowing. In India, bank loans continue to form the lion's
share of corporate financing, even though fund-raising in the
equities market, for example, has increased this year.
Indian companies, particularly small and mid-cap firms,
carry Asia's biggest debt burden because of their aggressive
borrowing in the boom years after the 2008 global crisis. Total
debt for listed Indian companies excluding financials fell only
4 percent to $368 billion in the year ended in March 2015.
Adding to their woes, banks have yet to pass on most of the
RBI rate cuts. The central bank has reduced its policy rate
this year by a total of 75 basis points to 7.25
percent. But banks have cut their rates by an average of 25 to
30 basis points, reducing incentive for companies to increase
investment.
MONSOON
Rajan ended the RBI's decades-long focus on wholesale
inflation in January last year. At that time, CPI was 8.79
percent, much closer to wholesale inflation of 5.11 percent.
But that decision is now coming under increasing scrutiny as
firms struggle and Rajan has tied any additional easing to how
food prices react to the current monsoon season.
That is prompting concern he is turning cautious on rate
cuts despite a struggling corporate sector and an unprecedented
period of deflation as measured by the WPI, which is less
affected by food and energy costs and does not reflect the
services sector.
Profits for the top 96 listed companies with at least $100
million in market capitalisation slumped 10.5 percent in
January-to-March, the most in at least three years, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Estimates for the following quarter point
to another lacklustre three months.
"There is no clear proof that CPI is far superior to WPI,"
said Siddharth Sanyal, India economist for Barclays in Mumbai.
"Monetary policy should not ignore the reality of persistent
deflationary numbers on the wholesale index."
(Additional reporting by Shilpa Murthy in BENGALURU; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques and Ryan Woo)