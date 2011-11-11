Nov 11 India's food price index rose 11.81 percent and the fuel price index climbed 14.50 percent in the year to Oct. 29, government data on Friday showed.

In the previous week, annual food and fuel inflation stood at 12.21 percent and 14.50 percent, respectively.

The primary articles price index was up 11.43 percent, compared with an annual rise of 12.08 percent a week earlier. -------------------------------------------------------------

KEY POINTS:

SUB INDEX (WEIGHTING) Oct. 29 Oct. 22 Pct change

PRIMARY ARTICLES 20.12 204.7 205.0 -0.1

Food articles 14.34 201.7 202.2 -0.2

FUEL AND POWER 14.91 169.8 169.8 ---- ---------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Articles in CAPITALS are sub-indices. Articles in lower case are specific categories within the sub-indices. (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI)