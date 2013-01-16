BANGALORE Jan 16 India's inflation has come off
a peak but is still high, Bloomberg quoted the central bank
governor as saying, a comment that is likely to cool
expectations for a rate cut later this month.
"When growth is slowing down you can stimulate the economy
either by monetary easing or by fiscal stimulus, but both
monetary and fiscal side have no room for stimulus. So that is
the big concern," Reserve Bank of India Governor D. Subbarao
told management students in the northern city of Lucknow on
Tuesday, the news agency said.
Expectations for a rate cut had gathered momentum this week
after headline inflation slowed to its lowest level in three
years.
The central bank, which is scheduled to review policy on
Jan. 29, has kept its key borrowing rate at 8 percent since
April, defying calls from business and politicians to do more to
cushion the economy from a downturn that has dragged it towards
its slowest growth rate in a decade.
