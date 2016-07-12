* June CPI inflation 5.77 pct vs 5.76 pct in May
* Retail food prices surge 7.79 pct y/y in June
* Industrial production up 1.2 pct y/y in May
* C.bank seen keeping interest rates on hold on Aug 9
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, July 12 Soaring food prices drove
India's headline inflation to its highest level in nearly two
years in June, increasing the odds of the central bank keeping
interest rates on hold next month.
Consumer prices rose 5.77 percent on an annual
basis last month - the fastest pace since August 2014. This
compared with a 5.73 percent increase predicted by economists in
a Reuters poll and a 5.76 percent gain in May.
Retail food inflation accelerated to 7.79 percent in June
from 7.47 percent a month ago on the back of double-digit annual
increases in prices of sugar, pulses and vegetables.
That would be a worry for outgoing Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan, who wants inflation kept below at
5 percent by March 2017.
"We think that the RBI continues to face a difficult
challenge in meeting this target," said Shilan Shah, an
economist with Capital Economics.
The Aug. 9 policy meeting will be the last for Rajan, whose
three-year term ends in early September. Between January 2015
and this April, he cut the repo rate by 150 basis
points, to 6.50 percent.
After holding rates in June, the governor said the central
bank was looking for room to reduce them further though it
remained concerned about pressure on food and commodity prices.
Demand-driven pressures are likely to be stoked by a hike of
salaries and pensions for about 10 million government employees
and pensioners that took retroactive effect on Jan. 1.
While a pick-up in summer monsoon rains in recent weeks is
expected to cool food inflation, most analysts don't anticipate
another rate cut before a new governor is on the job. DBS in
Singapore expects a rate cut in the October-December quarter.
Industrial production, meanwhile, unexpectedly
rebounded in May, posting 1.2 percent annual growth - its
fastest pace in three months. Output at factories, mines and
utilities shrank a revised 1.3 percent in April from a year
earlier.
The data, however, have paled in significance since last
year, when New Delhi revamped the method it uses to calculate
gross domestic product.
The new method takes into account gross value addition in
goods and services, a departure from the old practice that
factored in volume-based indicators such as industrial output.
NEW GOVERNOR, NEW MECHANISM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely expected to name a
new governor before July 18.
The government must also constitute a Monetary Policy
Committee (MPC) to set interest rates by a majority vote, a
change from the current regime where the decision effectively
rests with the RBI chief.
It aims to name the six-member committee before the August
policy review. Three members of the MPC would be RBI insiders,
headed by the governor who would have the casting vote in the
event of a 3-3 split.
"Clarity on the next RBI governor and composition of (a)
Monetary Policy Committee would have a significant bearing on
how monetary policy stance evolves going ahead," said A.
Prasanna, economist at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd.
