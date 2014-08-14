FOREX-Dollar on defensive for packed week of Fed speakers
* Polls favour Macron win ahead of French presidential debate
NEW DELHI Aug 14 India's new government sent a landmark bill to liberalise the insurance sector to a parliament committee on Thursday after the opposition opposed the legislation in the upper house where it has a majority.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said a select committee will examine the bill to increase the cap on foreign participation in insurance joint ventures from 26 percent to 49 percent and submit its report in the winter session of parliament later this year. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani)
* Polls favour Macron win ahead of French presidential debate
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.