NEW DELHI Oct 8 The investment rate in the Indian economy is seen picking up in the third quarter of the current fiscal year that ends in March 2013, Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said on Monday.

India's investment rate has fallen to 32 percent from 38 percent in 2007/08. Analysts say investment needs to pick up before the economy returns to the 9 percent growth it was clocking before the 2008 global financial crisis. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)