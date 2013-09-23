NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India has no plan to offer a
special window to lend funds at lower interest rates to
companies in some sectors, senior finance ministry official
Arvind Mayaram said on Monday.
"I have not heard of any such plan," the official said in
response to a question about a story in an Indian newspaper.
On Monday, the Economic Times reported that the finance
ministry and the central bank were considering a selective
stimulus plan that involved a debt-buying programme for eligible
companies.
India's economic growth hit a decade low of 5 percent in
2012/13. Growth was just 4.4 percent in the first quarter of
2013/14.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Shyamantha Asokan;
Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)