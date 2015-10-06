German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2nd R) interacts with an employee as India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) and another employee look on after Merkel and Modi were presented with souvenirs depicting the ''Make in India'' logo by the employees of Bosch Vocational... REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

BENGALURU India hopes to roll out a new goods and services tax (GST) in 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in a speech to Indian and German businesses that played up the attractiveness of investing in Asia's third-largest economy.

The GST, currently blocked in parliament, was one of a range of business-friendly measures highlighted by Modi in a speech in tech hub Bengaluru, during a visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Modi also said his government was speeding up regulatory clearances, reducing licensing requirements in the defence sector and making tax policy more consistent.

"We have articulated very clearly that we will not resort to retrospective taxation," Modi said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)