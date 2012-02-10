NEW DELHI Feb 10 Indian industrial output
rose by a slower-than-expected 1.8 percent in
December compared with a year earlier, government data showed on
Friday.
Analysts on average had expected a rise of 3.4 percent, a
Reuters poll showed. The December figure compares with
November's provisional increase of 5.9 percent.
Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76
percent of industrial production, rose 1.8 percent from a year
earlier, the federal statistics office said.
During April-December, industrial production expanded 3.6
percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that
ended in March, below the 10.5 percent clocked the year before.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon and
Ted Kerr)