* Industrial production up 2.4 pct in May
* Capital goods sector slumps 7.7 pct y/y
* Central bank policy review on July 31
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, July 12 India's industrial output
picked up more than expected in May, bolstering the case for the
central bank to keep interest rates high at its next policy
meeting as a slow start to the monsoon puts pressure on
inflation, especially food prices.
Industrial production rose 2.4 percent in May from a year
earlier, driven by manufacturing growth, data released on
Thursday showed. The number, which was ahead of a Reuters poll
forecast for an 1.8 percent increase, was the largest growth in
output since February.
India's industrial output data is volatile -- the government
revised last month's number to a 0.9 percent contraction after
initially coming in flat. But IIP is nevertheless taken as a
barometer of economic growth, which fell to 5.3 percent in the
quarter up to March, the slowest pace in nine years.
Analysts greeted the number as moderately positive but said
the central bank would pay more attention to wholesale price
inflation published next week when deciding monetary policy at a
July 31 meeting.
"Today's number is better than last month's but it does not
signal that we are in the middle of an upturn," said Sanjay
Mathur, head of research and strategy at RBS in Singapore.
"Unambiguously, it is a weak number for a domestic
demand-driven economy like India. With the Reserve Bank of India
looking at fighting inflation, it is likely to hold its rates
steady in the July review."
Capital goods, a key investment indicator that has shown
growth only once in the past 9 months, slumped 7.7 percent in
May.
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, a veteran economist, took
charge of the finance ministry last month vowing to revive the
economy's 'animal spirit' by attracting investment and speeding
up infrastructure and power projects.
India's battered stock market and rupee have performed
better since Singh took over the ministry, with investors
hopeful he can usher in economic reforms and reduce last year's
gaping 5.8 pct fiscal deficit.
India's benchmark stock index gained 7.5 percent in
June compared with a 3.5 percent gain in the MSCI Asia-Pacific
ex-Japan index. The rupee has gained
3.5 percent since sinking to a record low of 57.32 against the
dollar on June 22.
Markets showed little reaction to the industrial output. As
of 11:25 a.m. India time (0555 GMT), the Indian rupee
had weakened to 55.66/68 per dollar from around 55.58 before the
data, tracking weaker global markets.
Battling stubbornly high price rises, the Reserve Bank of
India resisted pressure from banks and businesses to cut its key
repo rate from 8 percent last month and may again
stick to its guns at its end-of-the month meeting.
India's Wholesale Price Index, the benchmark
inflation indicator, is published on Monday for June. A Reuters
poll predicted June inflation hitting a 2012 high of 7.62
percent, with lower global oil prices likely to be offset by a
large jumps in the cost of potatoes and tomatoes because of
delayed rainfall.
Manufacturing, which constitutes nearly 76
percent of industrial output, grew 2.5 percent in May from the
year-ago period, Thursday's data showed.
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Mumbai Bureau. Writing by Frank
Jack Daniel; Editing by Alex Richardson)