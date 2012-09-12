By Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 India's industrial production
barely grew in July, hurt by weak investment that has become the
beleaguered government's primary concern as it scrambles to
revive a flagging economy with little help likely from the
central bank in the short-term.
The data, released by the Central Statistics Office on
Wednesday, showed output at factories, mines and utilities grew
an annual 0.1 percent. Capital goods output, seen as a key
indicator of future investment, slumped 5 percent.
The pace of industrial expansion was slower than a forecast
of 0.3 percent growth in a Reuters poll. In June, output
contracted 1.8 percent.
The data was more evidence that the problems afflicting
Asia's third largest economy are far from over. GDP has grown
5.5 percent or less in the last two quarters, a far cry from the
7-8 percent growth seen in the preceding period.
With growth faltering, Indian firms are pleading with the
central bank to lower lending rates, which are among the highest
in major economies. But the central bank is loath to lower rates
unless inflation comes down and the fiscal deficit is tackled.
"The data highlights structural weaknesses of the economy,
with poor domestic demand amid political gridlock and
contracting exports," said Dariusz Kowalczyk, senior strategist
at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
"It may lead to renewed expectations of a rate cut this
month, although we believe that the odds still favour the RBI to
stay put."
Financial markets barely reacted to the data, underscoring
low hopes the Reserve Bank of India will act when it reviews
policy on Monday. The bank's hawkish stance contrasts with many
other G20 central banks that are easing monetary conditions to
support growth.
With no help from the central bank in sight, the government
is asking cash-rich state-run firms to invest in the economy.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday held a meeting with
heads of those firms to identify measures that will help boost
their capital spending.
Capital investment in the economy grew a meagre 0.7 percent
in the quarter ending in June from a year earlier. Capital goods
output has grown only once in the past 11 months.
"New projects are not getting finalised very quickly. Last
year as well as this year. There are no new projects. the
quantity of projects is coming down," Bharat Heavy Electricals
Ltd Chairman B.P. Rao said after meeting the finance
minister.
REFORMS STALLED
The latest economic report offers little respite for Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh as he struggles to escape corruption
scandals that have undermined his authority to push ahead with
bold and politically unpalatable economic reforms.
With the economic slowdown beginning to bite India's middle
class, Singh faces the challenge of reviving the economy before
his government faces the polls in a series of state elections
starting this year and leading up to a general election in 2014.
"India's problems are primarily structural and require
structural solutions," said Rupa Rege Nitsure, chief economist
at Bank Of Baroda In Mumbai.
Structural woes are also stoking inflation, which has barely
dipped below 7 percent in nearly three years. Headline inflation
probably picked up to 6.95 percent in August from 6.87 percent
in July.
There have been a flurry of meetings of top government and
Congress party officials in the past few days in an attempt to
build a political consensus in the Congress-led coalition for
policies to allow more foreign investment and cut subsidies.
Allowing foreign direct investment in domestic airlines is
one pending measure and Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh on
Wednesday said he was hopeful the policy would be implemented.
"We are talking to our allies, I have spoken to most of our
allies," he said.
A senior Congress party leader told Reuters that party chief
Sonia Gandhi had yet to decide on cutting subsidies on fuel,
seen as the most urgent move to tackle a swelling deficit.
Gandhi is seen as an obstacle to many free-market reforms.
Underlining the challenges facing the government, HSBC on
Wednesday downgraded Indian stocks to "underweight" from
"neutral", citing the government's lack of progress in fiscal or
structural reform as one factor in its decision.
The chief executive of General Electric India, John
Flannery, told a U.S.-India economics conference on Wednesday
that, while the long term outlook for was good, India's
challenges had hit investment.
"It's important for us as operators in India and the country
... to recognise that capital is mobile," he said. "There are a
lot of alternatives for people to invest. India is a great
market but not the only market."
Manufacturing, which accounts for the bulk of industrial
production and contributes about 15 percent to overall GDP,
contracted 0.2 percent in July from a year earlier compared with
a contraction of 3.1 percent a month ago.
The sector is battling weak demand in both overseas and
domestic markets. Annual merchandise exports have fallen in four
of the last five months, while domestic car sales posted their
first annual decline in 10 months in August.
With the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
easing to a nine-month low in August, the outlook
for the sector does not look promising.