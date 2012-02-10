Feb 10 Indian industrial output rose by a slower-than-expected 1.8 percent in December compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
Analysts on average had expected a rise of 3.4 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The December figure compares with November's provisional increase of 5.9 percent.
Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.
During April-December, industrial production expanded 3.6 percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, below the 10.5 percent clocked the year before.
KEY POINTS:
------------------------------------------------------
annual growth in pct*
Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2010
INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 1.8 5.95 8.1
Consumer goods 10.0 13.0 3.5
Consumer durables 5.3 11.5 7.8
Consumer non-durables 13.4 14.4 0.6
Capital goods -16.5 -4.3 20.2
Mining -3.7 -4.1 5.9
Electricity 9.1 14.6 5.9
Manufacturing 1.8 6.6 8.7
(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)
---------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)