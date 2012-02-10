Feb 10 Indian industrial output rose by a slower-than-expected 1.8 percent in December compared with a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected a rise of 3.4 percent, a Reuters poll showed. The December figure compares with November's provisional increase of 5.9 percent.

Manufacturing output, which constitutes about 76 percent of industrial production, rose 1.8 percent from a year earlier, the federal statistics office said.

During April-December, industrial production expanded 3.6 percent. Output grew 7.8 percent in the 2010/11 fiscal year that ended in March, below the 10.5 percent clocked the year before.

KEY POINTS:

------------------------------------------------------

annual growth in pct*

Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2010

INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT 1.8 5.95 8.1

Consumer goods 10.0 13.0 3.5

Consumer durables 5.3 11.5 7.8

Consumer non-durables 13.4 14.4 0.6

Capital goods -16.5 -4.3 20.2

Mining -3.7 -4.1 5.9

Electricity 9.1 14.6 5.9

Manufacturing 1.8 6.6 8.7

(Based on the new series with 2004/05 as base year)

---------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)